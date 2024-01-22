Avril Lavigne announced stop in Milwaukee for 'The Greatest Hits' tour

Avril Lavigne has announced a stop in Milwaukee for her 'The Greatest Hits' tour.

She'll play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 9th.

The tour kicks off on May 22nd in Vancouver and wrapping up on September 16th in Edmonton, Alberta. Ticket holders will see the eight-time Grammy-nominated artist playing some of her greatest hits, including "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," and "Here's to Never Growing Up."

All Time Low and Simple Plan will also perform on certain dates of the tour, though those dates have not yet been released.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 24th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which opens on Friday January 26th. Purchase tickets in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office or online here.

There are also several VIP packages available. They include perks like premium tickets, invitations to the SK8TER BOI hopsitality loung, specialty merch bundles and more. For more information on those packages, click here.