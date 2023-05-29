Author aims to donate half a million dollars to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Once Memorial Day arrives summer is — unofficially — underway. And in the days and weeks ahead you might be looking for things to do.

There is an author who can help you out. Dannelle Gay has released a new book called '100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die'. It offers you the chance to explore but by purchasing the book— you can help support the people and places that make our state so unique.

"For over 12 years I've been a travel writer in Wisconsin," said Dannelle Gay, more commonly known as "The Traveling Cheesehead".

She wants to give Wisconsin half a million dollars. "This became a fun passion project," she explained while holding a copy of her newest book. In the lead-up to writing '100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die' she found out Wisconsin got fewer COVID tourism relief dollars than any other Midwest state.

"I thought — maybe I can be a COVID tourism relief fund," she recalled.

Here's how it works — Gay is hosting book signing events across the state.

Proceeds from the book sales on those days will be donated to non-profit tourism groups, food pantries libraries and veterans groups.

The very first recommendation in her book is a classic dining destination.

"Cantafio's in Beaver Dam — they're a supper club, a very retro supper club," she explained.

The restaurant is a nod to supper club culture in Wisconsin but it is a tribute in more ways than one.

"We made a little memorial for my son here," said Joe Cantafio — pointing toward a curio cabinet in the dining room.

One step inside the restaurant and you'll realize, the Cantaifos are a Gold Star Family.

In 2004, Ryan Cantafio's Humvee was ambushed in Iraq. He saved four fellow Marines, but Ryan did not make it out alive.

His father says Memorial Day is a tough holiday. "It's hard it really is. In the past years we've done a free meal on Memorial Day — this year we're not doing it because I don't have any staff." Like many other employees, he is struggling to find good help, and the restaurant is now open three days a week.

Instead of a meal in Ryan's memory, this year, there will be a book sale and signing event with Dannelle. The proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Ryan.

With the changes, Joe isn't sure how many people to expect but he knows his son will be close, as he always has been. "Ryan grew up here. He was a little boy running around the bar so there are memories here, he's here — he really is".

The book signing event at Cantafio's starts at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day and runs until 7:00 that night. A cash bar and some food will be available. Click here for event details.