Asking the people: What changes do you want to see at the Sheboygan waterfront?

SHEBOYGAN — As part of the city of Sheboygan's effort to revitalize the marina and waterfront areas, city leaders are asking residents to participate in re-design plans.

Monday through Thursday this week, the public can attend evening meetings to voice their opinions.

TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel decided to go out to the shore to see what improvements Sheboyganites want to see, and even ran into a few families from Michigan who spent a day out on the lake.

Food was a big topic of conversation.

“I think that there could be maybe some more quick bites along the river because it is such a beautiful view and area,” suggested 19-year-old marina employee Jadeyn Schneider.

TMJ4, Mikenzie Hammel Jadeyn Schneider - Sheboygan is her hometown and she works at the Marina.



“North pier and the lighthouse pier should be redone as far as making it easier to walk,” added Gary Gotchy, who owns a summer home in town.

TMJ4, Mikenzie Hammel Gary Gotchy owns a summer home in Sheboygan.



Marilyn Risberg has called Sheboygan home for the last 45 years. She said the hustle and bustle in the area, especially on holidays, like the Fourth of July, poses some challenges.

TMJ4, Mikenzie Hammel Marilyn Risberg has been a Sheboygan resident for 45 years. She says the hustle and bustle, especially on holidays poses some challenges.

“Parking — that’s kind of a hard thing down here. It’s so condensed especially on the Blue Harbor [Resort] side.”

City Mayor Ryan Sorenson says those are just a few of of the many things they're considering with this re-design project announced last fall.

Sorenson estimated that just to make the necessary repairs to the docks, buildings and other spots will likely mean spending between $11-14 million.

"Instead of just slapping a band-aid on this, we want to make sure were making investments for the future...that will generate more revenue options, that will strengthen the current uses of the marina as well as a place where residents in the Sheboygan area can go as well," Mayor Swanson explained.

The city doesn't know yet where the funding will come from, but leaders are looking into state and federal grants as well as private support.

Overall the goal is to keep people coming back to the "Malibu of the Midwest."

To share your thoughts on the future of the waterfront, attend one of the meetings through Thursday at Kiwanis Park Fieldhouse — 726 Kiwanis Park Rd. — from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

If you can't make these meetings, the city will be posting another public survey to gather more feedback in the near future. Stay up to date on that at sheboyganwi.gov.