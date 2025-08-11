Appleton man dead after drowning in Lake Michigan on Sunday

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A 48-year-old man from Appleton is dead after drowning in Lake Michigan on Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was identified in the report as Juan Carlos Sierra Campos, from Appleton.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Harbor Patrol found a man floating face down in the water while on active boat patrol just before 10:30 a.m. of Sunday, reports say.

The preliminary report indicates the manner of death to be accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.