Antetokounmpo brothers open the doors to their new retail store

MILWAUKEE — The Trade Hotel and the Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex celebrated their partnership of opening up their branded apparel retail store 'Antetokounbros' today.

The grand opening celebrates the relationship between the Antetokounmpo and the City of Milwaukee with an autograph session for Bucks fans and visitors.

The 1,400-square-foot retail space is located on the first floor of The Trade and will offer apparel, gifts, accessories, and other special merchandise and items.

This Antetokounbros location is the second to open its doors but the first in the United States, in the heart of Deer District.