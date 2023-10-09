Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Antetokounmpo brothers open the doors to their new retail store

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers open their retail store 'Antetokounbros' in The Trade Hotel
The Trade Hotel and the Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex celebrated their partnership of opening up their branded apparel retail store 'Antetokounbros' today.
Antetokounbros.jpg
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 16:38:19-04

MILWAUKEE — The Trade Hotel and the Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex celebrated their partnership of opening up their branded apparel retail store 'Antetokounbros' today.

The grand opening celebrates the relationship between the Antetokounmpo and the City of Milwaukee with an autograph session for Bucks fans and visitors.

The 1,400-square-foot retail space is located on the first floor of The Trade and will offer apparel, gifts, accessories, and other special merchandise and items.

This Antetokounbros location is the second to open its doors but the first in the United States, in the heart of Deer District.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!