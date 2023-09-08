Another person from Wisconsin charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — A Washington County man is the latest person charged for taking part in the January 6th riot in Washington, D.C.

He is accused of assaulting a Capitol police officer.

Joseph Cattani, from Colgate, is the 10th person from Wisconsin charged in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. The federal indictment was released Thursday.

He faces a list of federal charges including:

· Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

· Civil Disorder

· Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

· Parading, Picketing, and Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

· Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

According to court documents, Cattani told investigators the crowd became more "hyped up" after hearing President Donald Trump. The document says Cattani joined as the crowd marched to the capitol.

He allegedly admitted to going inside.

Screenshots from surveillance video show Cattani wearing a black and white baseball hat.

The report describes him smiling and high-fiving another person in the crowd before a confrontation with an officer at the rotunda doors.

Prosecutors say Cattani grabbed the officer's face shield and twisted it, he then pushed his way inside.

According to the report, he was in the capitol for about 18 minutes. Screenshots show him on the gallery stairs, in the hallway, and outside the office of the Majority Whip.

Cattani declined to comment for this story. He was in court Thursday afternoon and released on bond. He is due back in court on Sept. 19. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 14 and a half years in prison.