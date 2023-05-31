Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen near 50th and Meinecke.

Khennedy Parker, 1, was last seen wearing only a diaper. She has a scar over her right eye, brown eyes, and black hair.

She could be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

If you see Khennedy or Khijuan, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip