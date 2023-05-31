Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl, suspect sought

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Khennedy Parker.
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 14:13:20-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen near 50th and Meinecke.

Khennedy Parker, 1, was last seen wearing only a diaper. She has a scar over her right eye, brown eyes, and black hair.

She could be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

If you see Khennedy or Khijuan, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

