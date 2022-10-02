Amber Alert issued for Chippewa County girl

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (NBC 26) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Chippewa County for a girl named Kryssy King, who has been missing since Oct. 1.

Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.

They are traveling in an unknown vehicle, Kryssy is a juvenile and believed to be in serious danger.

Kryssy's described with the following information



15

Female

White

5 ft 3 inches

150 pounds

Blond or Strawberry hair

Hazel eyes

Small scare on her nose by her eye and 1 1/2 long scare on her left shoulder

The suspect, Trevor D. Blackburn is described with the following information



22

Male

White

Brown hair

Tattoo of name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kryssy of Trevor should call 911 or call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.