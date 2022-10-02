Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Amber Alert issued for Chippewa County girl

amber alert.png
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
amber alert.png
Posted at 8:13 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 09:13:20-04

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (NBC 26)  — An Amber Alert has been issued in Chippewa County for a girl named Kryssy King, who has been missing since Oct. 1.

Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.

They are traveling in an unknown vehicle, Kryssy is a juvenile and believed to be in serious danger.

Kryssy's described with the following information

  • 15
  • Female
  • White
  • 5 ft 3 inches
  • 150 pounds
  • Blond or Strawberry hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Small scare on her nose by her eye and 1 1/2 long scare on her left shoulder

The suspect, Trevor D. Blackburn is described with the following information

  • 22
  • Male
  • White
  • Brown hair
  • Tattoo of name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kryssy of Trevor should call 911 or call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!