Amber Alert issued for Chippewa County girl

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (NBC 26) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Chippewa County for a girl named Kryssy King, who has been missing since Oct. 1.
Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.
They are traveling in an unknown vehicle, Kryssy is a juvenile and believed to be in serious danger.
Kryssy's described with the following information
- 15
- Female
- White
- 5 ft 3 inches
- 150 pounds
- Blond or Strawberry hair
- Hazel eyes
- Small scare on her nose by her eye and 1 1/2 long scare on her left shoulder
The suspect, Trevor D. Blackburn is described with the following information
- 22
- Male
- White
- Brown hair
- Tattoo of name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kryssy of Trevor should call 911 or call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.