Amazon filling 4.1K positions in Wisconsin; wages as high as $28/hour

Amazon says it is trying to fill 4,105 positions across its facilities in Wisconsin, as the company prepares for the busy holiday shopping season.

According to a statement on Tuesday from Amazon, roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn on average over $21 per hour and up to $28 depending on location, according to Amazon.

Sign-on bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 are available in select locations, the company said.

You can apply at hiring.amazon.com.

