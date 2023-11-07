Alligator taken into custody at Lake Michigan Beach

Watch Now
First, it was flamingos flocking to Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County, but now it is an alligator on the Lake Michigan beach in Grant Park!
Posted at 9:33 AM, Nov 07, 2023
SOUTH MILWAUKEE — First, it was flamingos flocking to Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County, but now it is an alligator on the Lake Michigan beach in Grant Park!

The South Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to a report of an alligator on the beach on Monday.

A police officer was able to find the gator and safely take the reptile into custody. The gator is now at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

It is unclear where the gator came from. Although the Great Lakes are home to many aquatic animals, alligators are rarely found in freshwaters this far north. Alligators are known for inhabiting warmer waters and Lake Michigan is just simply too cold. According to LakeMonster.com, Lake Michigan's surface water temperature was between 45-49°F on Monday.

