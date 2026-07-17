Air quality advisory extended for parts of Wisconsin through Friday evening

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — An air quality advisory will remain in effect for certain counties through 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said air quality is expected to be at “unhealthy for sensitive groups” (orange) to “unhealthy” (red) levels in the following counties Friday: Ashland, Bayfield, Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Iron, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca and Winnebago.

According to the DNR, smoke is expected to clear gradually from west to east, with eastern areas expected to continue seeing impacts beyond noon. Officials added it remains unclear how Lake Superior will affect smoke clearing for nearshore communities.

The DNR recommends sensitive groups reschedule outdoor activities or move them indoors. Everyone else is encouraged to keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense and to go indoors if symptoms develop.