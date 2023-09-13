Adam Sandler to perform at Fiserv Forum for 'The I Missed You Tour' this fall

MILWAUKEE — American actor and comedian Adam Sandler announced his 25-city tour across America which includes a stop at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 11, 2023.

Vancouver, BC will host Sandler's opening show on Oct. 12. and will conclude in Denver on Dec. 12.

Sandler's previous comedy tour, Adam Sandler LIVE, sold out completely. This year, Sandler and his team will work with Live Nation.

Presale will begin on Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. The general sale for The I Missed You Tour will start on Sept. 15 at 12 p.m.

