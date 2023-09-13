Watch Now
Adam Sandler to perform at Fiserv Forum for 'The I Missed You Tour' this fall

Christopher Polk
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Comedian Adam Sandler speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:56 PM, Sep 13, 2023
MILWAUKEE — American actor and comedian Adam Sandler announced his 25-city tour across America which includes a stop at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 11, 2023.

Vancouver, BC will host Sandler's opening show on Oct. 12. and will conclude in Denver on Dec. 12.

Sandler's previous comedy tour, Adam Sandler LIVE, sold out completely. This year, Sandler and his team will work with Live Nation.

Presale will begin on Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. The general sale for The I Missed You Tour will start on Sept. 15 at 12 p.m.

