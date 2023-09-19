Abortions resume at Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin after more than a year

MILWAUKEE — Big changes in women's health care as Planned Parenthood Wisconsin re-started abortion care statewide, Monday.

This comes after last week's announcement that Planned Parenthood would be opening up appointments and starting services this week.

Dozens of anti-abortion rights activists lined the streets of Milwaukee's Water Street location Monday for most of the day. They said this change is a disregard for the law, while abortion rights activists said this is a move in the right direction.

"Knowing that I one, had a choice, not only did I have a choice, but I had a safe place to get it done," Shantell Riley said.

In the early 90s, Riley said she was faced with the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy.

"For me, it was making a choice, not an easy choice, a very difficult choice," Riley explained.

For Riley, she said the pregnancy was unplanned and she wasn't ready to care for a child. She said she believes Wisconsinites should have that same option and supports Planned Parenthood's decision to re-start abortion care in the state.

"The fact that they're following protocols and policies and making sure that what they're doing is safe by that person, knowing there's accessibility and safe accessibility for people," Riley said.

This accessibility comes after two separate state court decisions this past summer.

An attorney with Planned Parenthood said the courts ruled an 1800s state statute, outlawing abortions, only applies to feticide not consensual abortion. This means folks in Wisconsin can legally have an abortion, but it comes with restrictions.

Those restrictions include a 24-hour waiting period, consultations with counselors, and an abortion ban after 20 weeks.

Some anti-abortion rights activists said they believe the law still stands and abortion shouldn't be legal in the state.

"I still view it as our duty as Christians to come and speak on behalf of those who can't speak up for themselves," Sara Storms said.

Storms is an anti-abortion rights activist. She's also a mother of 10, with another on the way. She said she believes abortion shouldn't be the only option.

"I try to encourage them that there are other options available to them, that they shouldn't feel this is necessarily their best option or their only option," Storms explained.

"Women are empowered and free by being able to do what their bodies are naturally created to do, and have the support of the community, and those around them who can accomplish those things," Storms added.

Despite Planned Parenthood being open for services on Monday, only a few cars went in and out throughout the day. For most of the day, anti-abortion rights activists lined the streets and tried to stop those cars.