AAA study: Speeding problem in America, traffic deaths in Wisconsin on pace to rise for the 9th straight year

MILWAUKEE — Traffic deaths in our state are on pace to rise for the ninth straight year. That’s according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A new AAA survey released Thursday shows dangerous driving behavior isn’t just an issue in Milwaukee or Wisconsin, but the nation as a whole.

The study says more than half of drivers surveyed admit to unsafe activities while on the road.

"The current state of driving in this nation is a bit alarming and it's because people are perceiving some driving behaviors as not being dangerous,” said AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart.

Hart says they surveyed thousands of people ages 16 and older across the country, including in Wisconsin, about their driving behaviors within the past 30 days.

"What is so unique about the survey we did this year is the speeding factor because it has increased and people don't think it's risky behavior,” she said.

The survey found nearly 23 percent of respondents admitted to regularly speeding at least 15 miles per hour over the limit on the freeway and at least 10 m.p.h. over the limit on residential streets.

It doesn’t stop with speeding. 17.3 percent of drivers told AAA they drive aggressively and are distracted on a frequent basis. 2.4 percent of the drivers say they’re guilty of all of the above.

TMJ4/AAA

"Distracted driving is all about cell phone use whether it's handheld whether you're using your Bluetooth. Again, many people do it,” Hart said.

AAA says its goal behind the study is to highlight the consequences no one wants to see, people getting hurt or killed in crashes.

“This survey is trying to help promote and get people to understand the serious nature driving is and to remain focused, to not get behind the wheel impaired, wear your seat belt, don't tailgate, don't do that aggressive switching lanes. All that can cause dangers to so many people,” Hart said.