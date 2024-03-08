9 dead after crash in central Wisconsin.

CLARK COUNTY — Nine people are dead after a crash in Central Wisconsin on Friday, March 8.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Friday morning on State Highway 95 in the area of Highway J in the town of Dewhurst, located about 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

Preliminary reports indicated a semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van traveling on Highway J, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said.

The van entered the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, the sheriff's department said.

The crash left Highway 95 closed, it said.

Gov. Tony Evers expressed his sympathy for those involved and thanked the first responders for their quick action.

Kathy and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives.



Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 8, 2024

The sheriff’s office is also working with the Wisconsin State Patrol in its investigation.