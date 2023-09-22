4,000+ violent fugitives arrested; Milwaukee among 20 cities in U.S. Marshals sweep

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Marshals arrested 4,455 violent fugitives during Operation North Star III (ONS) in 20 cities across the country, including Milwaukee.

The three-month enforcement effort resulted in the clearance of 2,818 violent warrants, including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms violations.

Investigators also seized 555 firearms, more than $1 million in United States currency, and 85 kilograms of illegal narcotics, according to officials.

The cities involved in the operation included: Albuquerque; Baltimore; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Milwaukee; New Orleans; New York; Oakland, California; Philadelphia; Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

According to a news release, "United States Marshal Anna Ruzinski and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman will be speaking on Monday, September 25, 2023, releasing the results of United States Marshals Service’s Operation North Star III, a targeted effort to locate and arrest violent offenders in the City of Milwaukee. This operation is an example of how the USMS can work collaboratively with its partners in Milwaukee and around the State to reduce violent crime."

The enforcement is the third ONS since July 2022. A news release states, "In total, US Marshals have apprehended more than 6,700 wanted fugitives, including 900 charged with homicide, in addition to removing more than 900 weapons associated to violent crime."

You can read the full press release below: