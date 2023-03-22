22-year-old Wisconsin woman auditions on NBC's The Voice, joins Team Kelly

DELAVAN, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman is advancing to the battle round after she audition on NBC's The Voice and joined Team Kelly.

Rachel Christine, 22, is a resident of Delavan and was born in Burlington. Her audition on The Voice aired this week, where she sang Alanis Morrisette's "Uninvited."

Both Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper turned their chairs during the performance, allowing Christine a choice in who her coach will be.

While Blake Shelton and Niall Horan both failed to turn around, they still had great things to say about Christine. Shelton told Christine that her song reminded him of Nightmare on Elm Street, while Horan said he simply would not know what do with such a powerful voice.

"There was so much power going on there, I just felt like I wouldn't know what to do with a voice that powerful," Horan said during the audition. "I feel like I would end p holding you back."

He proceeded to tell her she has amazing tone and said she gave it her all up on stage.

Clarkson had plenty of great things to say about Christine, but also started her coaching early. In fact, she told Christine what she should work on before Christine had even chosen a coach.

"If I were your coach, I would want you to attack certain parts a little bit stronger and a little bit wild," Clarkson told the Wisconsin native.

Chance probably delivered the biggest compliment of the audition, though. When pitching himself as a coach, he told Christine that he thinks she could win the whole show.

"I want to win this whole show. And I think you have an amazing tone. It's a very full big voice. With the right songs that you choose, I see you winning the whole competition," Chance said.

Even with that, though, Christine chose Kelly.

You can watch Christine's audition below:



