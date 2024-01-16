2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival to feature Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll, HARDY

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be back in 2024!

This year's festival, held from July 25-28th, will feature musical acts Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll and HARDY performing at Veterans Park on the lakefront. The festival will be hosted across several venues, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, and Davidson Park.

Advanced ticket sales start on Thursday, January 18th. You can purchase one or two day general admission tickets for Veterans Park. You can also buy a VIP ticket that will offer "new and enhanced enhanced experiences to enjoy the biggest names in music, entertainment, local food, beverages, and more for enthusiasts of all ages."

A special feature of the 2024 Homecoming Festival will be a celebration of the contributions of Willie G. Davidson to Harley-Davidson and motorcycling. Davidson was a son and grandson of the former president and co-founder, respectively, of Harley-Davidson. He worked for the company for 49 years before retiring as Chief Styling Officer in 2012.

