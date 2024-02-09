18-year-old babysitter accused of killing family dog back in court Friday

The babysitter accused of killing a family’s dog in Sussex is expected back in court Friday.

18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday and has a bail hearing and arraignment Friday afternoon.

She’s accused of killing a chihuahua named Batman while babysitting for a Sussex family in late January. A day later, the family found the dog’s body with a stab wound and a bag over its head, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, Sonnemann denied stabbing Batman. But when police asked her if it was possible she harmed the dog and didn’t remember, Sonnemann said yes.