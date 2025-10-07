A 16-year-old swimmer who died in a car crash has given the gift of life through organ donation.

Grant Freeze, a Fox Point teen and student at Nicolet High School, was injured in a crash with a dump truck Wednesday afternoon on his way to swim practice at Cedarburg High School. He was placed on life support before dying from his injuries.

Hospital staff held a "hero walk" on Sunday before taking his organs for donation. Freeze's friends, family, and fellow swimmers joined hospital staff to line the halls and cheer him on one last time.

Watch: 16-year-old swimmer's organs donated after fatal crash

Teen swimmer killed in crash donates organs

Freeze recently got his driver's license and signed up to be an organ donor.

Stephen Keller, his coach at Ozaukee Aquatics, said the teen had a heart of gold.

"16-year-olds don't do that," Keller said. "16-year-olds don't think they are going to die."

Keller also praised the family's decision to proceed with organ donation as an act of bravery that will help save others.

