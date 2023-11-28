157 Dollar General locations in Wisconsin allegedly overcharged customers, documents show

MILWAUKEE — We now know the locations of Dollar General stores in our area accused of overcharging its customers.

NBC 26 first told you about these state violations last week, and now we're learning which stores state investigators said customers paid more than they should have.

For years, Dollar General has been in Roosevelt Wesley's backyard.

"I lived at the loft first and then I moved over to some apartments, so I've been in this area for the last two years," Wesley said.

Wesley lives near the Dollar General on 7th and Mitchell on Milwaukee's south side.

According to state investigators, Dollar General overcharged customers, like Wesley, a higher price at the register than what was posted on the shelf. Investigators said it happened in early 2023.

"I had no idea. I actually thought they were doing good. The price was nice, but I didn't know," Wesley said.

Documents show more than two dozen Dollar General locations in northeast Wisconsin overcharged customers for some items.

Statewide, that number has grown to more than 150 locations.

"It's kind of sad, I mean, you know, everybody likes coming here. Everybody likes saving a dollar. Everybody thinks this place is convenient, but if they're doing that...how do we get our money back," Wesley asked.

Unfortunately, customers are out of luck.

Documents show Dollar General didn't admit to any wrongdoing, but paid the state more than $850,000 in fines. However, none of that will go to customers.

"I'll be checking my receipts," customer Dale Brigger said.

"I'll just try something different and not even shop here because it's not worth it," Wesley added.

A statement released from Dollar General reads in part: "Dollar General is committed to providing customers with accurate prices and we are disappointed any time we fail to deliver on this commitment."

Below is a list of all Dollar General locations that allegedly overcharged customers: