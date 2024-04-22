10-year-old Wisconsin cake decorator goes viral

Kaylee Love is a 10-year-old who wants to be a cake decorator like her mom. She began her journey at just 4 years old making cake pops, and now she’s an Instagram star.

Kaylee's mom Tamarra Bryant has been making cakes for 7 years. When her daughter showed interest in baking she wanted to encourage her creativity.

"I posted a few videos of her helping make cakes," Bryant said. "Then I made a video of her making a cake with a kit I bought her for Christmas and that was her first viral video."

After three million Instagram views, Kaylee has become a 'kid-prenuer.' She sells her own cake kits for kids on her mom's website, and teaches cake classes.

"Kids get everything they need to make a cake, and they can get the cake if they want that or they can decorate and make it themselves at home," Kaylee said.

Gideon Verdin-Williams Kaylee baked a heart shaped TMJ4 cake.

Like most kids, Kaylee loves playing with her siblings and swinging in the park. However, she also has a fascination with art, which she uses to help come up with designs for her cakes.

"I have to do angles and stuff, and I have to put toppers on, so I use my art skills," Kaylee said.

Part of what makes Kaylee so special is her goal to follow in her moms footsteps and become a cake master.

She recently applied to be on Kids Baking Championship, a Food Network reality show. Her fingers are crossed and she hopes to be selected, but in the mean time, she is only getting better through practice.

"Sometimes cakes are hard,' Kaylee said. "I did a spring cake with spirals on the frosting that was hard too."

Kaylee is eager to make it to Hollywood, and is enjoying her online fame, but also loves to spend time with her mom outside the spotlight. This mother-daughter bond over baking is part of the reason she started hosting classes — to help mothers and their children connect, and inspire future bakers.

"She hosted her first mommy and me class last month she had a pretty big turnout, and she had about 80 people," Bryant said.

Kaylee has all the right ingredients, for a young superstar to rise.