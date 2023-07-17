10-year-old ‘thrown from carnival ride' during Taste of Antioch in northern Illinois suburbs

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A child had to be airlifted to a hospital after they were "thrown from a carnival ride" in Antioch, Illinois, just across the border from Kenosha County.

According to a social media post from the Village of Antioch Police Department, officers responded on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a child injured on a carnival ride. There they found the injured 10-year-old, who "appeared to have been thrown from a carnival ride."

First responders airlifted the child to an area hospital. Police did not have more information on the condition of the child.

The mayor of Antioch, Scott Gartner, used his executive authority to shut down the remainder of the rides at the Taste of Antioch, the event where the incident happened.

The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating with the Antioch police and fire departments.

According to their website, the Taste of Antioch is held July 13-16. They offer food, carnival rides, light shows, exhibits and more. "4 days of family fun," they advertise.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner told NBC News Chicago, "We're not really doing independent inspections of these rides... We're relying on state and other agencies to make sure that these things are safe. We have to work with our Chamber of Commerce to do a debrief on this."

According to The Associated Press, the boy was riding Moby Dick, which locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as speed increases. The boy was thrown Sunday as the ride was moving at Antioch's Taste of Summer, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, near the Wisconsin border.

According to The AP, there have been other incidents on summer rides this year. On July 2, eight people were trapped upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Crandon, Wisconsin. A large crack was discovered in the support column of Fury 325, a towering roller coaster at Carowinds, an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 30.



