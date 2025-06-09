10-year-old dies in Little Muskego Lake boating crash; community push for boating safety

MUSKEGO — Community members are urging increased awareness on the water following the death of a 10-year-old in a boating accident on Little Muskego Lake.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 7, around 10 a.m. at Idle Isle Park where the Muskego Police Department and Tess Corners Fire Department responded to a boating accident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a boat operated by a 74-year-old man collided with a stationary boat occupied by three people, including a 10-year-old.

The 10-year-old was injured and transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

“I was honestly really shocked and sad,” said James Bauer, a Waukesha resident with experience in the boating industry. “Boat safety is crucial—it's essential to pay attention to your surroundings because boats don’t have brakes like cars do.”

Camila Gonzalez, a seasonal visitor to Little Muskego Lake, expressed her sadness about the incident.

“It was just very sad because this kid was trying to enjoy himself,” she said. “You need to always stay vigilant, keep your eyes on the wheel, and pay attention to what’s ahead of you.”

TMJ4 News Camila Gonzalez

Officials have not yet provided details on the circumstances leading to the crash or whether drugs or alcohol played a role. The Wisconsin DNR continues to investigate the incident in collaboration with the Muskego Police Department.

According to a Facebook post shared by Ronald Reagan Elementary School in New Berlin, the child was a fourth grader. The school year had ended just one day prior.

The school wrote in a message to families on Facebook:

“Our hearts are heavy today, as we lost a beautiful soul far too soon yesterday. As we shared in our email to RR families this afternoon, a GoFundMe has been set up to support the family, as they navigate this tragedy. Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. Please keep the family and our 4th grade team in your thoughts and prayers. #NBProud #YoEagles”

Bauer said that the tragedy will influence his future boating practices.

“When I take my boat out, I’ll be extra cautious. Things can happen so quickly, so it’s vital to do everything you can to prevent accidents,” he said.

TMJ4 News James Bauer

The DNR requests anyone with information about the incident to contact its confidential Violation Hotline at 1-800-847-9367 or reach the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.