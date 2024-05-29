Wisconsin speller eliminated from Scripps National Spelling Bee; tied for 17th place

Wisconsin speller Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya has been eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He was eliminated in the vocabulary round of the Semifinals and exited the competition tied for 17th place.

This year was his third time, and final time competing.

Harm Venhuizen Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, 13, is set to compete in his third Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Aiden isn't the only speller representing the Badger State in the National Bee. 13-year-old Nethraa Muthupandiyaraja from Franklin also competed in the big leagues.

TMJ4, Elaine Rojas-Castillo Nethraa Muthupandiyaraja, Franklin 8th Grader heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Unfortunately, she was eliminated in round four for misspelling "hamelia." She and the other spellers who were eliminated in that round will be tied for 60th place.

How to Watch

ION is the official television home of the Scripps National Spelling Bee! ION Plus is the streaming home for live coverage of every round, including the Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals. The Semifinals and Finals will also air in prime time on ION. The two-night event begins with the Semifinals on May 29 at 7 pm, followed by the Finals LIVE on May 30 at 7 pm.

TMJ4 News Scripps National Spelling Bee Schedule May 2024

You can watch ION for free on over-the-air channel 55.1 in the Milwaukee area. ION is also free on most cable, satellite, and streaming providers.

