Some voters looking ahead in primary selections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Some primary voters say they're deciding who would best match up against incumbent candidates in this fall's election in the race for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

Forty-nine-year-old Conor McGuire voted in Madison Tuesday. He describes himself as a frustrated Republican who's disgusted with Gov. Scott Walker's embrace of President Donald Trump. McGuire says he voted for Democratic front-runner Tony Evers in the governor's race because he thinks the state superintendent is the one who can beat Walker this November. McGuire says Walker has "aligned himself with someone who is morally and ethically corrupt."

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Kruszka, who voted in St. Francis, says he voted for Leah Vukmir in the Republican race for U.S. Senate because she has a better chance of defeating Sen. Tammy Baldwin this fall. Kruszka says he was also influenced by Walker's endorsement of Vukmir.

Polls show the race between Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson to be very close, with about a third of Republican voters undecided.

