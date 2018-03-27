Small Towns: The Original Hamburger

SEYMOUR, Wis. - Just 20 miles west of Green Bay is Seymour, Wisconsin. It’s a place that is home to a Community Museum that will leave you playing ketchup on the history, of fast food in America.

"Seymour of course is the home of the hamburger. In 1885 the first hamburger was made right here in Seymour, Wisconsin and we have indisputable evidence to prove that," says Bill Collar the President of the Seymour Community Historical Society.

The legend goes that back in 1885 the soon to be named, Hamburger Charlie, was selling meatballs at the Outagamie County Fair held in Seymour. The only problem for Charlie was, his meatballs weren't selling.

"So Hamburger Charlie packed that meatball down into a patty, put it between two pieces of bread and called it a hamburger," says Collar.

With a claim to fame like that, Seymour had to dedicate some of the space at their Community Museum to anything and everything that is hamburger related.

"I don't know if anyone else has anymore, but we claim to be the world’s largest collection of hamburger related items," adds Collar.

Here they have nearly 500 unique hamburgers items on display for everyone, to relish in.

"They can't believe there was such a thing as a hamburger telephone or a hamburger skateboard," says Collar.

And if hamburger jewelry or hamburger headphones don't quite fill the craving you might have for the burger’s history, there's another thousand or so hamburger related items that are constantly being rotated from the storage room on an annual basis just to quench your appetite.

"Salt and pepper shakers, napkin holders, you name it anything to do with a hamburger," says Collar.

Because whether you consider yourself more of a historian buff, or just a huge fan of beef, this museum in Seymour has all the fixings to spike a bit of hamburger interest in most of us.

Want to check out the world’s largest display of hamburger related items, just check out the Seymour Community Historical Society’s website right here for business hours.



