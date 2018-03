EAGLE RIVER, Wis. - Folks in Eagle River are proud to be known as the snowmobile capitol of the world so proud they’ve been holding the world championship snowmobile derby in town for more than 50 years.

What better community to take you on a journey through the snowmobiles history Than Eagle River?

About 10 years ago they created the Snowmobile Hall of Fame Museum.

From sno-pony’s to kitty kats, sno-wing mallards to ski-daddlers, this museum has more than 70 sleds on display for a history lesson anyone with a snowmobile can appreciate.

Nearly all of the sleds are in pristine condition, even though a handful of them are from the mid 1900’s.

The Ellison family built one in 1953, it wasn’t for speed or leisure. It was for work but likely still a thrill despite having just 8 horsepower.

So if you want to check out the truly one of a kind, consider heading to the Snowmobile Hall of Fame Museum. They’ll put you right in the driver’s seat for a trip right down memory lane.