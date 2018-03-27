Small Towns: Jurustic Park

MACMILLAN, Wis. - Just four miles north of Marshfield lies the town of Macmillan and it’s there where you’ll find a team of artists who have been honing their craft for a lifetime.

“I think it’s really important for retirees to have something a passion of some kind.”(to keep you busy to keep you up to keep you active keep you learning,” said Nancy Wynia, artist.

In Wynia’s glass studio she forms ornaments, beads and pieces of jewelry each with her steady experienced hands.

“It’s a matter of pushing or pulling really,” said Wynia.

Through the process of joining glass together she makes the unexpected.

The creativity coursing through this estate here in McMillan though is not limited to just one person.

Clyde Wynia has been piecing together his own creations here too for nearly 20 years now.

“I get the ideas off the net I see things done and sometimes it just occurs to me I should try that I should make that,” said Clyde.

The majority of Clyde’s rustic creatures will make it into the ever growing display in the front yard.

Over the years hundreds of iron born anomalies have seemingly moved in.

This is Jurustic Park, home to small and large creatures that Clyde has welded into reality.

If you show up here on the right day you might even get a tour from Clyde himself.