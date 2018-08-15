Small plane crashes in De Pere, pilot has minor injuries

Alice Reid
10:40 PM, Aug 14, 2018
4:43 AM, Aug 15, 2018
DE PERE, Wis. - The Brown County Sheriff's department responded Tuesday evening to a small plane that had crashed in De Pere.

The Sheriff's Office says the 69-year-old pilot was taken by a family member to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. near the Birch Creek Airport on Birch Creek Drive in De Pere. 

The plane was a 172 model four seat single engine Cessna. It is believed the plane is a total loss. No foul play is suspected in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

