SILVER ALERT: Marvin Kittle of Lodi

LODI, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Columbia County man. His name is Marvin Kittle, 78.

He is described as a white man, about 5'9" and 190 lbs. He was last seen at his home in Lodi at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kittle often visits businesses in the Lodi, Sauk City and Madison areas. He also hunts in the Avoca, WI area in Iowa County.

Kittle is driving his 2001 silver Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and WI plates of 369609.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166.