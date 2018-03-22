Sheboygan Police looking for 'serial toilet clogger'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - It’s not your typical investigation: Sheboygan police officers are on the hunt for a serial toilet clogger.

Investigators say the suspect has wrecked the women’s public restroom at the popular Deland Park Community Center along Lake Michigan, at least 30 times in the past two years.

The suspect uses 20-ounce soda bottles. But, he doesn't just flush them down the toilet. He actually puts the bottles directly into the pipes, leaving the city to clean up.

"Why do this? I do not know but if you help us find the person I will tell you. This is very strange… and gross, but that is the reality of life," the release said.

Police say he's struck three times so far this year, 14 times last year and at least 12 times in 2016.

It’s a headache for the hundreds of people and families who use the park.

“It’s very inconsiderate,” said mom Chrystal Storck, who brings her son, Grayson, to Deland Park a lot. “It’s really nice to come out here. We love it.”

What she doesn’t love is when the women’s bathroom is repeatedly out of order. It’s the bathroom she and a lot of other moms rely on when their young children need to go.

“He's too young to go in the bathroom by himself, so I take him in the women’s restroom with me,” Storck said. “I don’t even know where the other nearest bathroom is, so it’s a real pain when we can’t use this. Everybody wants and expects clean bathrooms to use at our public parks. As taxpayers, we pay for that. Not to mention, it’s really creepy as a parent, to know that a man is going into a women’s bathroom to do damage.”

According to the city of Sheboygan, sometimes the plastic bottles can’t just be flushed out. The city has to remove the toilet entirely. So far, $3,000 worth of fixes, has already gone down the drain.

“I really hope they catch whoever is doing this,” Storck said. “What a creep.”

Sheboygan Police ask for everyone to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity near the Deland Park Community Center bathrooms. Suspicious behavior can be reported by calling 920-459-3333. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Sheboygan County Crime Stoppers at 877-283-8436.

Sheboygan Police also confirm the suspect has struck another nearby women’s bathroom but mainly targets the one at Deland Park.