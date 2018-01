SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police are investigating after someone fired shots into a home on Martin Avenue on New Year's Eve.

Police were called to the 1500 block around 3:22 a.m. on December 31 for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, there was no one inside the residence. However, after investigating, police learned there were people inside when the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The people inside left before police arrived and no one was hurt.

Police said this was not a random act and are looking for potential witnesses. If you have any information, contact police at (920) 459-3333.