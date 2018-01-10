Shawano County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for triple fatal crash

SHAWANO, Wis. - A man charged in a Shawano County for killing three teens in a vehicle crash in 2014 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with 30 years extended supervision.

Ryan Swadner, 20, entered a plea to three counts of homicide while under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of causing injury while under the influence.

Several charges, including reckless homicide and drug counts, were dropped as part of the deal.

Prosecutors say a vehicle driven by Swadner collided with an SUV in Bell Plaine in October 2014, killing 15-year-old Paige Brunette, 17-year-old Cody Borsche and 18-year-old Tyler Welch.