BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - UPDATE: 8:03 a.m.: Crews have reopened the right lane. The left lane remains closed while crews work on guard rail repairs.

A jack-knifed semi has closed both northbound lanes on I-41.

It happened on the county line between Outagamie and Brown counties near Wrightstown.

Traffic is being diverted off at County Road U, then re-entering back on County U.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.