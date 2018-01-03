Man fighting for his life after being hit by vehicle

APPLETON, Wis. - An 80-year-old man is fighting for his life, after Police say he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Appleton Police say it happened on the 800 block of West Packard Street, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers say the victim was walking across the street when the crash happened.

Police say he is at a local hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

They say the driver of the vehicle was not hurt and stayed at the scene following the crash.

Appleton Police have not issued any citations at this time and say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.