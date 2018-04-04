Sargento Foods announces Kiel expansion

KIEL, Wis. - Sargento Foods says it is expanding its Kiel facility, adding between 25-to-40 jobs in the process.

The project will add 41,500 square feet of production and warehouse space, according to a press release.

“We are proud to once again be growing in Kiel. This project will support our commitment to producing safe, quality and legal products for our customers and consumers,” said Louie Gentine, CEO and third generation owner of Sargento. “We keep every family in mind when making our products, including every member of the Sargento Family--our employees.”

The company says construction is set to begin in early April and finish by the end of the year.

Another local company, C.D. Smith Construction of Fond du Lac, will be the general contractor, Sargento says.