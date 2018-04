OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. - The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says it's lifting the tow ban put in place in I-41 and WI-441.

The ban was in effect from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear the roads. It meant no vehicles in the ditch would be towed away.

According to a press release, normal tow operations could resume as of about 10:30 a.m.