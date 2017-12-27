Salvation Army opens warming shelter during freezing temperatures

GREEN BAY - If someone needs a place to warm up during these frigid temperatures, The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is opening its Corps Community Center.

The warming center will be open anytime the temperature or wind chill goes below zero.

"A lot of people, if they're outside, they're just looking for some place that's close where they can get to if they're on foot. There are other locations around town that do offer some places to go in for warming, but it's just nice that we can offer an additional place for people to come inside,” said Nicole Hanley, Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Anyone in need may also take advantage of the lunch program from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Monday through Friday.