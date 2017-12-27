Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 4:13AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 4:13AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 3:05AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 3:03AM CST expiring December 27 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee, Schoolcraft
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 2:39PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 25 at 9:20PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 25 at 9:31AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Delta, Menominee
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 10:07PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, Wood
Salvation Army opens warming shelter during freezing temperatures
7:30 PM, Dec 26, 2017
10:59 PM, Dec 26, 2017
Share Article
GREEN BAY - If someone needs a place to warm up during these frigid temperatures, The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is opening its Corps Community Center.
The warming center will be open anytime the temperature or wind chill goes below zero.
"A lot of people, if they're outside, they're just looking for some place that's close where they can get to if they're on foot. There are other locations around town that do offer some places to go in for warming, but it's just nice that we can offer an additional place for people to come inside,” said Nicole Hanley, Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.
Anyone in need may also take advantage of the lunch program from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Monday through Friday.