APPLETON, Wis. - Event leaders are rounding up runners for a unique event with a little April Fools fun.

The 8th Annual April Fools' 5K is taking place Friday, March 23rd.

It raises money for the Appleton Area School District High School Athletics.

In the past 7 years they've raised $105,000.

"Weight rooms have updated equiptment and they've added TRX programs to the high schools," said Courtney Vosters, the race director with The Orthopedic & Sports Institute / Miron Construction April Fools' 5k. "They've also cycled through new jersey's a little earlier."

Runners are encouraged to dress like superheroes.

You can register up until race time at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Click here to register online.