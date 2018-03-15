Robinson Metal expands to Manitowoc; hiring 30 new workers

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A De Pere company is expanding operations to the Lakeshore. Robinson Metal will hire 30 employees to work in part of the the old Manitowoc Cranes building left vacant after 350 workers lost their jobs last year when operations moved to Pennsylvania.

Leaders in Manitowoc are excited to welcome a new business to the city.

"To be able to have a major employer come in and use one of the buildings, bring a lot of the workforce back into that building, so some opportunities there, and really sounds like to grow and to connect with a lot of the other suppliers in our area is a huge impact," said Peter Wills, Executive Director of Progress Lakeshore.

Robinson Metal is looking to hire fabricators and assemblers for its custom encolsures division.

It will begin production at its new Manitowoc facility in May.