Report: Packers Ted Thompson will no longer be GM

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ted Thompson is reportedly transitioning out of his role as the Packers general manager, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sources: #Packers GM Ted Thompson is expected to transition into a new role within the organization. The team will begin a search for a new GM. Bombshell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

Rapoport also said there are a few internal candidates such as Brian Gutekunst, Eliot Wolf, and Russ Ball.

Also earlier today, reports surfaced that Capers was fired after last night's loss in Detroit after another disappointing season for the packers defense, which finished 22nd in the NFL, inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac have also been let go according to ESPN.