Report: Packers Ted Thompson will no longer be GM

Flood Warning issued January 1 at 5:43PM CST expiring January 2 at 8:43AM CST in effect for: Menominee
Flood Warning issued January 1 at 5:43PM CST expiring January 2 at 8:43AM CST in effect for: Marinette
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 1 at 2:57PM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 1 at 10:44AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 1 at 10:44AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Winnebago
Rapoport also said there are a few internal candidates such as Brian Gutekunst, Eliot Wolf, and Russ Ball.
Also earlier today, reports surfaced that Capers was fired after last night's loss in Detroit after another disappointing season for the packers defense, which finished 22nd in the NFL, inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac have also been let go according to ESPN.