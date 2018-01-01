Packers fired defensive coordintor Dom Capers after Sunday's loss

GREEN BAY - According to ESPN, the Packers have already fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers, and did it Sunday night. He also says more moves are on the way on defense. The team has sent no confirmation.

http://www.espn.com/espn/now?nowId=21-0739562431239429391-4

It was not initially clear whether this is the Packers' doing, Capers' choice or a mutual decision.

Capers has been defensive coordinator since 2009. The first two years, with a veteran-laden unit built for his 3-4 defensive scheme, the Packers finished second in yards in 2009 and second in points in 2010.

But since then, the Packers never reached the top 10 in either category. They finished last in yardage in their 2011 season when they went 15-1. The last two years, they finished in the league's bottom half in both yardage and points.