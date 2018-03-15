Report: Former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson 'on his way' to joining Oakland Raiders

A report says that the next destination for Jordy Nelson's NFL career is Oakland, and potentially Las Vegas after that.

The receiver, cut by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, is "on his way to becoming a Raider," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He said the team is attempting to finalize a deal on Thursday, when the official NFL free agency signing period starts.

Oakland has former Packers front office executive Reggie McKenzie as general manager, and his former receivers coach in Green Bay, Edgar Bennett.

A 10-year veteran, Nelson has 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns on his Packers resume, including a league-leading 14 in 2016.

He missed the 2015 season with an injury, and his productivity dropped by 44 receptions, nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

The pickup of tight end Jimmy Graham, reported Tuesday, is a dramatic improvement at a position of great need for the Packers, and is perceived as a much larger improvement than the dropoff at wide receiver between Nelson and Randall Cobb at No. 2, and between Cobb and Geronimo Allison at No. 3 - a part-time position on the offense.It will probably also come with more cap room for the Packers, as Nelson would have been paid about $12 million in salary with $10.25 million for the salary cap. Additionally, the tight end market has mainly been about $8 million for the top.signings.

Nelson, a 2014 Pro Bowler, was the 2016 NFL Comeback Player of the year after a broken leg which ended his 2015 campaign before it began, an injury in the 2015 preseason against Pittsburgh.

He was also first-team All-Pro in 2013 (Pro Football Focus) and 2014 (Sporting News).