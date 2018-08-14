Red Cross helping people impacted by Brin Building fire

MENASHA, Wis. - The Brin Building in Menasha goes back decades. The building once housed a theater, but more recently it housed about a dozen people.

Those people are still recovering after a fire tore through their homes. The Red Cross is helping those families out. They've already provided them temporary housing and financial aid. The Red Cross is also working to connect those families with resources to help them recover.

"We gave them what we call direct client assistance, which is direct financial assistance. It's not meant to get them over everything, but it’s meant to get them on their road to recovery,” says Bob Mayer.

Firefighters say, because the Brin Building opened in 1928, and had been renovated several times, fighting the fire from the inside was too dangerous.

Investigators are still determining if the building can remain standing. No one was hurt.

If you'd like to help out the Red Cross in their efforts to assist disaster victims, you can go to their website: redcross.org