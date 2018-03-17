Recall: Johnsonville jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Johnsonville has recalled nearly 110,000 pounds of smoked pork sausage that might be contaminated, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release.

The recall affects 14 oz. plastic packages containing six pieces of jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage with a best by date of 4/4/2018 and a Batch ID of 1001124486 or 1001124487, according to the news release.

Johnsonville got complaints about pieces of hard, green plastic in the sausage, the news release said.

There are no reports of injuries due to the issue, according to the news release.

Customers should not eat the products, and instead throw them away or return them to the purchase location, the news release said.