Pulaski students, parents accidentally receive text meant for Milwaukee high school families

PULASKI, Wis. - Pulaski High School parents and students received an accidental text message Saturday meant for families from a Milwaukee high school, the Pulaski Community School District said.

The text message was in regards to "cellphones being collected during morning scan after break," the district said. It was meant for students and parents at Casimir Pulaski High School in Milwaukee.

Pulaski Community School District officials said this text does not apply to any Pulaski High School students here in Northeast Wisconsin.

"After researching the issue, it appears that some of our student and staff accounts were linked to Casimir Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, WI rather than Pulaski High School in Pulaski, WI," the district said in a release to parents. "We have contacted Remind to resolve the issue and will continue to work with them after holiday break until this is resolved and accounts are affiliated with the correct school.

The district said if you did receive the text message, you can remove your account from Casimir Pulaski High School by "leaving" the school on Remind. You can find directions by clicking here.