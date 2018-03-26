Power outage caused by stolen car crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Oshkosh police say someone stole and crashed a car Monday morning, leaving thousands without power.

According to a press release, a 19-year-old Oshkosh man crashed a car into a house and utility pole on the 600 block of Jackson St. just at 2:09 a.m., before fleeing the scene.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy on criminal charges after that incident. Officers took the younger teen to a juvenile detention facility.

Police say the 19 year old then stole another car and crashed it on the corner of Bowen St. and Irving Ave. at around 6:08 a.m.

Officers took arrested the older teen on several warrants as well as criminal charges related to both incidents.

The OPD says it suspects alcohol or drug use as a factor in both crashes.

Wisconsin Public Service reported close to 6000 people without power around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Oshkosh Police say WPS restored all power by 10:00 a.m.