Super Bowl champion running for Outagamie County Sheriff

The Detroit Lions drafted the Pointer in the 1999 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons, four with the Lions and five with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kriewaldt won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers, making the first tackle of the game on the kickoff, according to Pro Football Reference.
“If elected as your Sheriff I would be committed to keeping our school children safe and I would explore funding options to provide a School Resource Officer in every school,” said Kriewaldt. “I would also continue to strengthen the partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, firefighters, paramedics and first responders by promoting the team concept.”
Kreiwaldt will run as a Republican in the August 14 primary.