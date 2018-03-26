Super Bowl champion running for Outagamie County Sheriff

SHIOCTON, Wis. - Former NFL linebacker and now-sergeant with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Clint Kriewaldt says he will run for sheriff.

Sheriff Brad Gehring announced Friday he will not seek re-election after nearly three decades in that position, according to a press release.

Kriewaldt says he joined the department in 2010 as a deputy. During his time there, he also served as school resource officer to the Shiocton School District.

The 42-year-old went to Shiocton High School before graduating from UW-Stevens Point, according to a press release.

The Detroit Lions drafted the Pointer in the 1999 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons, four with the Lions and five with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kriewaldt won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers, making the first tackle of the game on the kickoff, according to Pro Football Reference.

“If elected as your Sheriff I would be committed to keeping our school children safe and I would explore funding options to provide a School Resource Officer in every school,” said Kriewaldt. “I would also continue to strengthen the partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, firefighters, paramedics and first responders by promoting the team concept.”

Kreiwaldt will run as a Republican in the August 14 primary.