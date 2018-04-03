Possible impaired driver involved in five-car crash

Snow / Windy
SUAMICO, Wis. - Suamico Police say CTH B is open again between Lark Rd. and CTH IR because of a five-vehicle crash at just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Road Closure;
CTH B is closed between Lark Rd and CTH IR for a five vehicle accident involving a potentially impaired driver. The alternative route is Lark, Elmwood Rd and CTH IR.
Please drive safe! pic.twitter.com/t7RwxTcnb6
According to the department's Twitter page, a possibly impaired driver was involved in the crash.
Police removed cars from the roadway and reopened it in about 15 minutes.
East bound CTH B is now open. Only one car waiting to be removed from the road and west bound traffic will be open as well. pic.twitter.com/1W1B8Va6ft
— SuamicoPolice (@SuamicoPolice) April 3, 2018
Accident update:
The scene is clear and the roadway is now open. No injuries were reported. Alcohol and the weather appear to have contributed to the crash.
Please drive safe! It will only get worse. pic.twitter.com/d2dnpQy0uZ