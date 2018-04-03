Possible impaired driver involved in five-car crash

Max Grossfeld
4:52 PM, Apr 3, 2018
2 hours ago
SUAMICO, Wis. - Suamico Police say CTH B is open again between Lark Rd. and CTH IR because of a five-vehicle crash at just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

According to the department's Twitter page, a possibly impaired driver was involved in the crash. 

Police removed cars from the roadway and reopened it in about 15 minutes.

East bound CTH B is now open. Only one car waiting to be removed from the road and west bound traffic will be open as well. pic.twitter.com/1W1B8Va6ft

— SuamicoPolice (@SuamicoPolice) April 3, 2018

Accident update:

The scene is clear and the roadway is now open. No injuries were reported. Alcohol and the weather appear to have contributed to the crash.

Please drive safe! It will only get worse. pic.twitter.com/d2dnpQy0uZ

— SuamicoPolice (@SuamicoPolice) April 3, 2018

